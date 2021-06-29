Fry (2-2) allowed three runs on three hits and struck out one in 1.1 innings, earning the win Monday versus Houston.

Fry pitched well in the eighth inning to keep the game tied before Baltimore's offense put up a five-spot in the ninth. The southpaw was kept in the game, but he struggled in the bottom of the ninth, and eventually Adam Plutko was called upon to close out the contest. The tough outing inflated Fry's ERA to 3.68 with a 1.23 WHIP and 41:14 K:BB across 29.1 innings. Despite taking on the closer role in late May, the 28-year-old has just two saves to go with seven holds and two blown saves in 30 outings.