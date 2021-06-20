Fry retired only two of the six batters he faced and gave up four earned runs on two hits and two walks Saturday to take the loss in the Blue Jays' 10-7 victory over the Orioles.

Tasked with protecting a 7-4 lead heading into the ninth inning, Fry couldn't come through in what should have been a stress-free save situation. The four runs Fry allowed ended a streak of eight straight scoreless outings, and may have cost him a chance at gaining some security as Baltimore's closer. Expect manager Brandon Hyde to continue to mix and match in the back of the bullpen, though save opportunities haven't exactly been plentiful this season for the 23-47 Orioles.