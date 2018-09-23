Fry (0-2) took the loss Saturday, allowing a run-scoring walkoff double in the 11th inning. He also struck out a batter.

Fry yielded a leadoff single to Didi Gregorius, and after striking out Giancarlo Stanton, he coughed up the game-winning double to Aaron Hicks. The left-hander carries a 3.98 ERA in 31.2 innings after this setback.