Fry (0-1) was tagged with the loss Wednesday against the Rays after allowing three runs on two hits and two walks while fanning two across two-thirds of an inning.

Fry couldn't even complete a full inning of work and was downright awful in this one despite tossing 20 of his 31 pitches for strikes, as he allowed four of the six batters he faced to reach base and two of them crossed home plate. The left-hander ended a streak of four straight scoreless outings and he also allowed more than one run in a single game for the first time this season. He still owns a solid 2.81 ERA, but there's no question this is an outing he'd like to forget as soon as possible.