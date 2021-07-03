Fry (2-3) allowed a run on a hit and a walk with one strikeout in one-third of an inning, taking the loss versus the Angels on Friday.

Fry was able to get the second out in the ninth inning, but Shohei Ohtani stole second base and Jared Walsh hit a walkoff single to end the back-and-forth game. Across his last 11 outings, Fry has given up eight runs on 12 hits and eight walks with just 11 strikeouts in 11 innings. He has a 3.77 ERA, 1.29 WHIP and 42:16 K:BB across 31 innings overall. With two holds, two wins and two losses in his last six appearances, Fry seems to have ceded closing duties to Cole Sulser for the time being.