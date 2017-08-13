Janish announced that he will retire after the 2017 season to take a coaching just at Rice University, David Hall of The Virginian-Pilot reports.

A fifth-round draft pick of the Reds in 2004, Janish has enjoyed a 14-year professional career. He's known more for his glove than his bat, as evidenced by the impressive .983 fielding percentage Janish posted over 473 major-league games. The 34-year-old shortstop will hang 'em up to rejoin Rice, where he was a captain on the Owls' 2003 national championship team.