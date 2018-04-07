Orioles' Pedro Alvarez: Crushes game-winning grand slam Friday
Alvarez went 2-for-2 with a walk and a grand slam in the top of the 14th inning during Friday's 7-3 win over the Yankees.
The timely homer was his first of the season and came after Alvarez pinch hit for Danny Valencia in the 10th inning. Even with Mark Trumbo (quad) sidelined, the 31-year-old hasn't been seeing consistent playing time, and his at-bats will likely dry up once Trumbo comes off the disabled list -- assuming that doesn't cost Alvarez his roster spot entirely.
