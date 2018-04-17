Orioles' Pedro Alvarez: Heads to bench vs. southpaw
Alvarez is not in the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Tigers, Brittany Ghiroli of MLB.com reports.
As per usual, Alvarez will hit the bench with a left-handed pitcher (Francisco Liriano) toeing the rubber for the opposition. In his place, Danny Valencia will draw the start at designated hitter.
