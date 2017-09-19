Orioles' Pedro Alvarez: Homers, reaches base five times Monday
Alvarez went 3-for-3 with a solo home run, two runs and two walks in Monday's loss to Boston.
For the first time in his eight-year career, Alvarez reached base five times in a single game. He's hitting .333/.429/.667 through 14 plate appearances since being recalled earlier this month. The once prominent MLB slugger has only two starts in his eight games thus far, but Alvarez is a decent value option in daily formats when the veteran is in the lineup.
