Orioles' Pedro Alvarez: In discussion for promotion
The Orioles have discussed bringing Alvarez up from Triple-A Norfolk, although no reports suggest a move is imminent, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.
Manager Buck Showalter recently said his club has been keeping tabs on Alvarez's minor-league success. Through 113 games with the Tides, the seven-year MLB veteran has 25 home runs, 79 RBI and 52 runs. Alvarez has even cut down on his strikeout rate, managing a career-low 22.8 percent through 487 plate appearances. He'll almost certainly be a September call-up, but there isn't much room for him in the O's current lineup.
More News
-
Orioles' Pedro Alvarez: Reaches•
-
Orioles' Pedro Alvarez: Planning to opt out of deal•
-
Orioles' Pedro Alvarez: Not taking well to outfield experiment•
-
Orioles' Pedro Alvarez: Crushes two homers in minor-league game•
-
Orioles' Pedro Alvarez: Fails to land roster spot•
-
Orioles' Pedro Alvarez: Plays outfield Friday•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 19
Odubel Herrera has found a new gear the last two months and can help with all the hitters playing...
-
Week 19 two-start pitcher rankings
Need an extra two-start pitcher in Fantasy Week 19 (Aug. 7-13)? Best of luck to you, says Scott...
-
Waivers: Add Rosenthal, Vizcaino
Closers are as unpredictable as ever, but Chris Towers has two who could make a difference...
-
Trade values: Last chance to deal
Heath Cummings and Chris Towers release the final version of their trade charts and try to...
-
Ranking the 10 newest closers
One-third of the league is undergoing a transition at closer, most of which began in the last...
-
Podcast: Albie up, Judge/Bellinger
Who are we talking about Wednesday? Ozzie Albies, Aaron Judge, Cody Bellinger, Manny Machado,...