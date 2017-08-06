The Orioles have discussed bringing Alvarez up from Triple-A Norfolk, although no reports suggest a move is imminent, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.

Manager Buck Showalter recently said his club has been keeping tabs on Alvarez's minor-league success. Through 113 games with the Tides, the seven-year MLB veteran has 25 home runs, 79 RBI and 52 runs. Alvarez has even cut down on his strikeout rate, managing a career-low 22.8 percent through 487 plate appearances. He'll almost certainly be a September call-up, but there isn't much room for him in the O's current lineup.