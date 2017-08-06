The Orioles have discussed bringing Alvarez up from Triple-A Norfolk, although no reports suggest a move is imminent, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.

Manager Buck Showalter recently said his club has been keeping tabs on Alvarez's minor-league success. Through 113 games with the Tides, the seven-year MLB veteran has 25 home runs, 79 RBI and 52 runs. Alvarez has even cut down on his strikeout rate, managing a career-low 22.8 percent through 487 plate appearances. He'll almost certainly be a September call-up, but there isn't much room for him in the O's current lineup.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast