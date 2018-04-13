Alvarez is not in the lineup against Boston on Friday, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.

Alvarez will head back to the bench after going 1-for-3 with a double and one run scored against Toronto during Wednesday's series finale. In his place, Danny Valencia picks up a start at DH, while batting fifth in the order.

