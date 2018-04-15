Orioles' Pedro Alvarez: Out of Sunday's lineup
Alvarez is out of the lineup Sunday against the Red Sox, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.
With southpaw Chris Sale on the hill for Boston, the left-handed Alvarez will take a seat to start the game. Anthony Santander and Craig Gentry will start in the outfield while Adam Jones shifts to designated hitter.
