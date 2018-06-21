The Orioles outrighted Alvarez to Triple-A Norfolk.

As expected, none of the other 29 teams were willing to put in a waiver claim on Alvarez, a player with limited defensive value who only managed a .180/.283/.414 line across 127 plate appearances with the Orioles. He'll likely see steady at-bats as a designated hitter for Norfolk and post gaudy power production, but Alvarez has proven overmatched against major-league competition since joining the Baltimore organization in 2016.

