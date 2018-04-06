Orioles' Pedro Alvarez: Remains out of lineup Friday
Alvarez is not in the lineup against the Yankees on Friday, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.
Alvarez will take a seat on the bench for the fourth straight contest after starting three of the first four games as the Orioles' DH. Danny Valencia will man the position and bat fifth in Friday's contest.
