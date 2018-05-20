Alvarez got the start at DH and went 1-for-3 with a walk and a two-run home run in Saturday's 6-3 loss to the Red Sox.

His playing time has mostly dried up since Mark Trumbo returned from the disabled list, but with Trumbo in right field Saturday, Alvarez got his second start in the last eight games and made the most of the opportunity. The 31-year-old now has eight homers on the season, but the power comes with a less impressive .198/.303/.500 slash line.