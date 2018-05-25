Alvarez went 2-for-4 with two RBI and a run scored Thursday against the White Sox.

With Mark Trumbo (knee) still sidelined and a right-hander on mound, Alvarez got his second chance to start in the Orioles' series against the White Sox. He took advantage by getting on base three times, though he did fail to hit for any extra-bases. Overall, the story remains the same for Alvarez as he is slugging .484 but striking out at a 24% clip in 93 at-bats this season.