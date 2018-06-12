Orioles' Pedro Araujo: Avoids major injury
Araujo's (elbow) MRI results revealed no structural damage, Jon Meoli of The Baltimore Sun reports.
While the MRI confirmed that Araujo should avoid a lengthy stay on the disabled list, it did show inflammation in his right elbow. He's been experiencing soreness in his throwing elbow for the past few weeks, and the timetable for his return remains unclear.
