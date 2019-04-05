Orioles' Pedro Araujo: Back with Baltimore
Araujo was assigned to Double-A Bowie on Friday after his rights were acquired from the Cubs for $750,000 in international bonus money, Rich Dubroff of BaltimoreBaseball.com reports.
Araujo was designated for assignment by the Orioles on Wednesday, although he'll head to Double-A after a small trade was worked out with the Cubs, who selected him in the Rule 5 draft last season. He made 20 appearances for Baltimore in 2018 and accrued a 7.71 ERA with 29 punchouts over 28 innings, and after a rough appearance to kick off 2019 (two runs allowed over 0.2 frames), he'll join the Baysox.
More News
-
Orioles' Pedro Araujo: Designated for assignment•
-
Orioles' Pedro Araujo: Transferred to 60-day DL•
-
Orioles' Pedro Araujo: Won't return in 2018•
-
Orioles' Pedro Araujo: Closing in on throwing program•
-
Orioles' Pedro Araujo: Receives PRP shot in elbow•
-
Orioles' Pedro Araujo: Tosses bullpen session•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 3 Waiver Targets
Our Fantasy Baseball crew gives you the top waiver-wire adds from the past week, heading into...
-
Week 3 two-start pitcher rankings
There's no shortage of usable two-start options in Week 3, according to Scott White, including...
-
FBT Podcast: Rating overreactions
The Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast talks the key news, overreactions, most added and looks...
-
Prospects Report: Top five to stash
The minor-league season is just beginning, giving prospects a chance to state their cases for...
-
Waivers: How perfect is Max Fried?
Max Fried and Spencer Turnbull top the day's pitching standouts while the Braves' closer picture...
-
Panic about Chris Sale?
With another concerning start under his belt, is it still an overreaction to be worried about...