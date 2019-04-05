Araujo was assigned to Double-A Bowie on Friday after his rights were acquired from the Cubs for $750,000 in international bonus money, Rich Dubroff of BaltimoreBaseball.com reports.

Araujo was designated for assignment by the Orioles on Wednesday, although he'll head to Double-A after a small trade was worked out with the Cubs, who selected him in the Rule 5 draft last season. He made 20 appearances for Baltimore in 2018 and accrued a 7.71 ERA with 29 punchouts over 28 innings, and after a rough appearance to kick off 2019 (two runs allowed over 0.2 frames), he'll join the Baysox.