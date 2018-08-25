Manager Buck Showalter said Saturday that Araujo (elbow) will begin a throwing program in the immediate future, Rich Dubroff of BaltimoreBaseball.com reports.

Showalter added that he hopes to see Araujo pitch at the big-league level at some point in September, but that's far from a guarantee since the right-hander has been sidelined since June with a right elbow sprain. He will need to work his arm all the way back to speed and likely won't have the luxury of competing in minor-league games unless he's able to make a speedy recovery.