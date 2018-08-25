Orioles' Pedro Araujo: Closing in on throwing program
Manager Buck Showalter said Saturday that Araujo (elbow) will begin a throwing program in the immediate future, Rich Dubroff of BaltimoreBaseball.com reports.
Showalter added that he hopes to see Araujo pitch at the big-league level at some point in September, but that's far from a guarantee since the right-hander has been sidelined since June with a right elbow sprain. He will need to work his arm all the way back to speed and likely won't have the luxury of competing in minor-league games unless he's able to make a speedy recovery.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 23
A few high-profile DHs figure to lose at-bats in Week 23 (Aug. 27-Sept. 2) while a couple of...
-
Week 23 two-start pitcher rankings
A light schedule will have Fantasy owners hurting for two-start sleepers in Week 23 (Aug. 27-Sept....
-
2018 Fantasy Baseball rankings, Week 23
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Waiver Wire: Holliday watch
Matt Holliday's glory days are likely long gone at age 38, but can he still have Fantasy impact...
-
Prospects: Will Eloy follow Kopech?
Michael Kopech's promotion was exciting in its own right, but it begged the question: Would...
-
Innings piling up for these 16
Innings limits have become so common in today's game that they're hardly a talking point anymore,...