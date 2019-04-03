Orioles' Pedro Araujo: Designated for assignment
Araujo was designated for assignment by the Orioles on Wednesday.
Araujo was a Rule 5 pick from the Cubs last season but hasn't looked like a major leaguer through 28.2 innings, posting an 8.16 ERA with a 14.2 percent walk rate. He spent a long time last season on the injured list with an elbow injury, so he hasn't quite reached the required amount of time that the Orioles can send him to the minors without first offering him back to the Cubs.
