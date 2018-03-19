Araujo has a good chance to make the Orioles' Opening Day bullpen, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.

Araujo posted a 1.81 ERA in 64.2 innings at High-A Myrtle Beach in the Cubs' organization last season, striking out 32.4 percent of batters while walking just 6.6 percent. Despite only throwing two innings at Double-A, Araujo was selected by the Orioles in the Rule 5 draft and has impressed so far this spring, allowing two runs in six innings, with one walk and seven strikeouts. He'll have to remain on the active roster all season or be offered back to the Cubs, but has a good chance to make it on an Orioles team that lacks bullpen depth.