Araujo was placed on the 10-day disabled list with a right elbow sprain Monday.

A rule five pick from the Cubs back in December, Araujo has struggled to a 7.71 ERA in 28 major-league innings. He looks like a pitcher who had only thrown two innings above High-A before this year, walking 13.9 percent of batters and posting a 2.89 HR/9 rate.