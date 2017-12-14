Orioles' Pedro Araujo: Taken by O's in Rule 5 draft

Araujo was selected by the Orioles with the 16th pick in the Rule 5 draft Thursday.

A 24-year-old righty reliever, Araujo posted a 1.81 ERA, 0.91 WHIP and 83 strikeouts in 64.2 innings at High-A last year with the Cubs. Those are eye-popping numbers, but the jump from High-A to the majors is quite significant, so his production should be expected to tail off in a big way. He will need to be kept on the active roster all season, otherwise he will be exposed to waivers and offered back to the Cubs.

