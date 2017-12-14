Orioles' Pedro Araujo: Taken by O's in Rule 5 draft
Araujo was selected by the Orioles with the 16th pick in the Rule 5 draft Thursday.
A 24-year-old righty reliever, Araujo posted a 1.81 ERA, 0.91 WHIP and 83 strikeouts in 64.2 innings at High-A last year with the Cubs. Those are eye-popping numbers, but the jump from High-A to the majors is quite significant, so his production should be expected to tail off in a big way. He will need to be kept on the active roster all season, otherwise he will be exposed to waivers and offered back to the Cubs.
-
Ozuna further clogs Cards outfield
The Cardinals' pursuit of Giancarlo Stanton ended with them acquiring Marcell Ozuna, but Scott...
-
Stanton ups the value of other Yankees
With Saturday's trade, Giancarlo Stanton teams up with Aaron Judge to make the Yankees' already...
-
How does Ohtani fit with Angels?
Shohei Ohtani has made his decision, but how exactly the Angels plan to use him remains anybody's...
-
Dee Gordon trade hurts long-term outlook
Dee Gordon has a new team and a new position. He'll play the outfield in Seattle, which could...
-
Rating Ohtani's seven destinations
Shohei Ohtani reportedly has narrowed the field to seven teams. Where would the two-way sensation...
-
Imagining 2018's first two rounds
Busy daydreaming how your team might look next year? This should help. Scott White projects...