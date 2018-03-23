Araujo has made the Orioles' roster, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.

Araujo was selected by the Orioles in the Rule 5 draft in December, so he'll have to remain on the roster for the entire season or be offered back to the Cubs. Still, he seems to have made the team on merit, holding opposing hitters to a .138 average this spring and recording a 0.69 WHIP in 8.2 innings. In seven minor-league seasons, the 24-year-old has struck out 10.4 batters per nine innings while walking just 2.8. He's unlikely to get near the top of the closer depth chart, however, limiting his value in most fantasy formats.