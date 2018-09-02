Araujo (elbow) will not pitch again this season, Jon Meoli of The Baltimore Sun reports.

Manager Buck Showalter said in late August that Araujo was nearing a throwing program, but will instead be shut down for the season. It remains unclear if there was a specific setback or if the Orioles are simply remaining cautious with the 25-year-old. Araujo will finish the season with a 7.71 ERA and 1.68 WHIP over 28 innings with Baltimore this season.