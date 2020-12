Severino agreed to a one-year, $1.825 million deal with the Orioles on Tuesday, avoiding arbitration, Mark Feinsand of MLB.com reports.

This was his first year as an arbitration-eligible player, and he cashes in after hitting .250 with five home runs in 48 games last season. Severino should open the year as the starter, but as soon as the Orioles are ready to start the clock on top prospect Adley Rutschman, he will have to move to a backup role.