Orioles' Pedro Severino: Back from illness
Severino (illness) is starting behind the dish and hitting sixth Sunday against the Red Sox, Joe Trezza of MLB.com reports.
He has not started since July 14 due to an illness and the fact that Chance Sisco has passed him on the depth chart. Severino hit .167 with one home run in 30 at-bats over 10 games prior to his illness.
