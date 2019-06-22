Severino went 3-for-4 with three RBI and two runs scored in Friday's 10-9 loss to the Mariners.

Severino opened the scoring with a two-run double in the first inning and added an RBI single in the seventh inning to cut the deficit to one run. Severino's big night puts him at 21 RBI and 16 runs scored in 45 games. He batted fourth as the designated hitter while Chance Sisco handled catching duties.