Orioles' Pedro Severino: Clubs first homer
Severino went 1-for-4 with a solo home run and a walk Thursday against the Rays.
Severino left the yard in the fourth inning to give the Orioles a 3-2 lead, but Tampa Bay would come back to force the contest into extra innings. The 25-year-old backstop has notched a base hit in three of his previous four matchups, although he's hitting an unimpressive .208 with the lone homer and four RBI over seven games in 2019.
