Severino went 2-for-4 with a solo home run and a walk in Monday's 5-3 loss to the White Sox.

Just 14 appearances into his Orioles career, Severino has already matched his home-run output (four) from parts of four previous seasons in the big leagues spanning 282 plate appearances. The 25-year-old is still viewed as a defense-first backstop and probably will continue to split time behind the plate with Austin Wynns, so he's probably not worthy of much interest outside of AL-only leagues and deeper formats that start two catchers.