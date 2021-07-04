site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Orioles' Pedro Severino: Day off Sunday
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Severino is not in the lineup Sunday against the Angels, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.
Severino will head to the bench for the series finale after starting the previous three games. Austin Wynns will bat eighth and catch for right-hander Thomas Eshelman.
