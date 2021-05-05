site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Orioles' Pedro Severino: Day off Tuesday
RotoWire Staff
Severino is not in the lineup Tuesday at Seattle, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.
Severino started the past three games but will take a seat for Tuesday's contest. Chance Sisco will start behind the plate and bat eighth in his absence.
