Severino is not in Tuesday's lineup against the Yankees, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.
He is hitting for a better average (.259) than most catchers in the early going but has just one home run in 58 at-bats. Chance Sisco will start behind the dish and hit sixth.
More News
-
Orioles' Pedro Severino: Knocks in lone run Friday•
-
Orioles' Pedro Severino: Heads to bench Tuesday•
-
Orioles' Pedro Severino: Receives breather Sunday•
-
Orioles' Pedro Severino: Takes seat for nightcap•
-
Orioles' Pedro Severino: Sitting out Wednesday•
-
Orioles' Pedro Severino: Takes seat for nightcap•