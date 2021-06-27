site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Orioles' Pedro Severino: Does not start Sunday
Severino is not in the starting lineup Sunday against Toronto, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.
Severino yields the catching duties to Austin Wynns after starting the first three games of the four-game set.
