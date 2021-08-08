site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Orioles' Pedro Severino: Exits with bruised knee
RotoWire Staff
Severino left Saturday's game against the Rays with a bruised right knee, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.
The 27-year-old should be considered day-to-day until the Orioles provide an update on his condition. Austin Wynns enteted the game to catch.
