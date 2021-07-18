site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Orioles' Pedro Severino: Gets maintenance day
Severino is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Royals.
Severino is getting a routine maintenance day in the series finale after he caught games Friday and Saturday. Austin Wynns will be behind the dish Sunday.
