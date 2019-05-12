Orioles' Pedro Severino: Goes deep in win
Severino went 1-for-2 with a solo bomb and two walks in a 5-1 victory against the Angels on Sunday.
This snapped Severino out of a mini-slump, as he was just 3-for-17 (.176) in the last five games prior to Sunday. Severino still has a small sample size of at-bats, so a nice afternoon like this can really boost his numbers. He is batting .246 with a .525 slugging percentage because of five homers, nine RBI and six runs in 61 at-bats this season.
