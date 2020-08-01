Severino went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in Friday's 6-3 win over the Rays.
His fourth-inning shot chased Blake Snell from the game. Severino has homered in back-to-back contests and is now hitting .294 (5-for-17) through five games as he solidifies his hold on the starting job behind the plate in Baltimore.
