site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: orioles-pedro-severino-heads-to-bench-749257 | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Orioles' Pedro Severino: Heads to bench
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Severino is not in the lineup Wednesday against the Phillies, Joe Trezza of MLB.com reports.
Severino will head to the bench after going 1-for-5 with a pair of RBI during Tuesday's series opener. Chance Sisco is starting behind the dish in his stead Wednesday.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.