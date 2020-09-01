site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Orioles' Pedro Severino: Heads to bench
Severino will sit Tuesday against the Mets, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.
Severino has been surprisingly effective at the plate this season, hitting .309/.380/.505 through 109 plate appearances. Chance Sisco will get the start in his absence.
