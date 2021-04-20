site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Orioles' Pedro Severino: Heads to bench Tuesday
RotoWire Staff
Severino is not in Tuesday's lineup against the Marlins, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.
He had five hits in his first three games but is in the midst of a 4-for-29 slump over his last nine games. Chance Sisco will start behind the bish and bat eighth.
