Orioles' Pedro Severino: Heads to bench
Severino isn't starting Tuesday's game against the Red Sox, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.
Severino registered his second double of the 2019 campaign in Monday's series opener, but he'll get the day off Tuesday. Austin Wynns draws the start behind the dish and will hit ninth in Severino's absence.
