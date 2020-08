Severino went 3-for-5 with a three-run home run and two runs scored in Thursday's 11-4 win over the Phillies.

After getting the night off Wednesday, Severino put together a great day at the plate in Thursday's win. The backstop's night was highlighted by a three-run long ball off Connor Brogdon in the eighth inning, but he also boosted his line with a pair of singles. Severino is now slashing an impressive .333/.407/.625 on the campaign.