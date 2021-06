Severino went 1-for-2 with a solo home run, a walk and a strikeout in Sunday's 7-4 loss to the Blue Jays.

Severino had gone just 1-for-10 with a run, two walks and six strikeouts across his last three games, but he hit a solo home run with one out in the eighth inning Sunday. The 27-year-old backstop is now hitting .236 with three homers, 14 runs and nine RBI in 2021.