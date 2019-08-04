Severino is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Blue Jays, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.

With Chance Sisco scuffling mightily at the plate since the All-Star break, the Orioles' catching situation has turned into more of a timeshare recently. Severino drew three of the previous four turns behind the dish, going 2-for-11 with a pair of walks and a run scored. The veteran will rest Sunday in favor of Sisco, but expect the two backstops to continue splitting work during the upcoming week.