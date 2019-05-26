Orioles' Pedro Severino: Knocks four hits
Severino went 4-for-5 with a run scored and an RBI in Saturday's 9-6 win over the Rockies.
All of Severino's hits were singles, as part of a season-high 17 hits for the Orioles in the contest. His first-inning single brought Renato Nunez around, and Severino scored the last run on a single by pinch-hitter Dwight Smith Jr. Severino's monster night raised his average to .276, with five homers, 12 RBI and eight runs scored in 31 games. He's getting the majority of time behind the dish in a platoon with Austin Wynns.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 10 Fantasy Baseball picks, rankings
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 10
The Pirates are scheduled to play eight games and the Rockies have seven at home. Who can you...
-
Week 10 two-start pitcher rankings
There's no shortage of two-start options in Week 10, according to Scott White, but not many...
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart, rankings
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Waivers: Biggio and other call-ups
Lucas Giolito threw a shutout and C.J. Cron collected five hits, but it's the latest call-ups...
-
Prospects: An opening for Cron?
The minor league leader in home runs is a 26-year-old with MLB bloodlines and no clear path...