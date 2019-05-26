Severino went 4-for-5 with a run scored and an RBI in Saturday's 9-6 win over the Rockies.

All of Severino's hits were singles, as part of a season-high 17 hits for the Orioles in the contest. His first-inning single brought Renato Nunez around, and Severino scored the last run on a single by pinch-hitter Dwight Smith Jr. Severino's monster night raised his average to .276, with five homers, 12 RBI and eight runs scored in 31 games. He's getting the majority of time behind the dish in a platoon with Austin Wynns.