Severino went 2-for-4 with an RBI single in Friday's 3-1 loss to the Athletics.

Severino hit an RBI single in the sixth inning to plate Trey Mancini. That was it for the Orioles' run production Friday. Severino has slashed .255/.286/.340 with a home run, two RBI and three runs scored across 49 plate appearances this season.