The Orioles claimed Severino off waivers from the Nationals on Saturday.

Severino wasn't on track to make the Nationals' Opening Day roster with Yan Gomes and Kurt Suzuki locked in as the team's two catchers, but the move to Baltimore presents him with a clearer path to big-league action. He's one of only three catchers already on the Orioles' 40-man roster, joining Chance Sisco and Austin Wynns (oblique). Wynns' injury continues to keep him out of spring action and makes it unlikely that he'll be ready to go for the start of the season, which may put Severino in the driver's seat to claim the backup gig behind Sisco.

