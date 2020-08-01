Severino was added back to the Orioles' lineup Saturday, batting sixth as the designated hitter, Joe Trezza of MLB.com reports.
Severino was supposed to get the day off but will be needed as a hitter after Chris Davis was scratched with knee soreness. Severino has homered in two straight games and will try to make it three in a row in a tough matchup against Rays righty Tyler Glasnow.
