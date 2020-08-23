Severino was removed in the seventh inning of Sunday's game against the Red Sox with right hip flexor tightness, Rich Dubroff of BaltimoreBaseball.com reports.

Severino picked up the injury while running to first base on his base hit to lead off the bottom of the seventh. He finished the day 1-for-2 with two walks and a run scored before Bryan Holaday came on to pinch run for him. The Orioles should provide another update on Severino prior to Tuesday's series opener in Tampa Bay, but he can be viewed as day-to-day for now.